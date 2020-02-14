Has anything ever happened?

Justin Timberlake is known to flirt with his wifeJessica biel, on social media and made sure it continued on Valentine’s Day.

The 39-year-old star of the social network went to social media on Love Day to write a warm message to his 37-year-old friend.

In addition to a photo of them at the beginning of their relationship, he wrote: “Looking back at our first year together. It is not difficult to distinguish from my face !!! If you know it, you know it. “

“I love you, my funny Valentine’s Day. Every day the 14th !!! “He wrote before wishing his followers” Happy Love Day “.

JT was not the only one to express his love. Actress I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry posted a photo of Timberlake and her 4-year-old son. Silas,

“My Valentines – I love you until,” she labeled the picture.

The Lovebirds seem to have been on the rise since Timberlake’s “bad judgment” plagued their relationship.

As the readers of RadarOnline.com remember, the hit maker “I can’t stop the feeling” was seen in November 2019, which nestled against Palmer Costar Alisha Wainwright while taking a break from filming to drink in a bar in New Orleans.

The shocking photos caught Timberlake as he put her hands on his knees before stroking his legs. Then he took her hands and started playing with them.

After the incident, the singer apologized to Biel for his actions, but claimed that nothing had happened between him and his co-star. Wainwright representatives also claimed that the reports were “not valid.”

Wainwright and Timberlake have been shot with somber faces several times since the photos were first released, but now, according to Radar, they are “in a very good place”, and this is most likely due to the actor’s apologetic acts.

The “mirror” hitmaker leans back to get Jessica to forgive him and make sure he’s there for her and Silas, “a source told Us Weekly.

He treated the actress with “flowers, massages, and weekend trips,” the source continued.

Now it seems to have paid off.