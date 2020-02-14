Justin Timberlake presented actress Jessica Biel with a huge engagement ring with a large diamond that is said to weigh six carats. He suggested in Jackson, Wyoming. How was your wedding

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s wedding

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel married in 2012.

The wedding took place in Italy at the Borgo Egnazia Resort in Puglia.

Justin sang a song he wrote about his wife as she walked down the aisle.

Jessica made a statement in a pink dress designed by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

The dress was strapless and had a voluminous, tiered full skirt. She wore her hair with a long veil.

Before his date with Jessica, Justin had been associated with a number of famous women.

The most notorious of these relationships was that with Britney Spears. They dated from 1999 to 2002.

Justin’s hit Cry Me a River was written just two hours after he separated from the teen star.

Justin also dated actress Cameron Diaz between 2003 and 2006.

Jessica Biel is an American actress who started her career in musical theater productions.

She later played Mary Camden in the 7th Heaven of the WB channel.

She has appeared in a number of films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Rules of Attraction.

Before joining Justin Timberlake, she was with Adam LaVorgna, the Castmate of Heaven from 1998 to 2001, and with Chris Evans from 2001 to 2006.