Justin Timberlake celebrated Valentine’s Day on Friday by sharing a relapse photo with Jessica Biel, taken in the first year as a couple. The two married in 2012 and are parents of the 4-year-old son Silas. This year’s Valentine’s Day follows a dramatic winter for the two of them after a scandal that broke out when Timberlake was photographed in November with the hand of another actress.

“Looking back at our first year together. It’s not difficult to distinguish from my face !!! If you know, you know,” wrote Timberlake in the caption next to the old photo. “I love you, my funny Valentine’s Day. Every day the 14th !!! Happy Love Day, all of you !!”

Timberlake and Biel were first connected in 2007 after their separation from Cameron Diaz. They got engaged in December 2011 and married in Italy in October 2012. They welcomed Silas in April 2015.

Biel celebrated Valentine’s Day with a newer picture that offered a rare view of Silas. “My valentines [heart] I love you until the [moon]”, Biel wrote in the heading.

The warm Valentine’s Day postings came almost three months after Timberlake was caught holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the film Palmer, outside a bar in New Orleans. Timberlake publicly apologized on Instagram and said he had been drinking too much that night and there was nothing going on between him and Wainwright.

“I stay away from gossip as much as possible, but I think it is important for my family to raise the latest rumors that hurt the people I love,” Timberlake wrote on December 4, misjudgment – but don’t be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star. “

“I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior,” continued the singer of “Cry Me A River”. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having been through such an embarrassing situation, and I focus on being the best husband and To be a father I can be. “

Since then Biel and Timberlake have been seen at joint events, most recently at the premiere of The Sinner Season 3 on the red carpet. Timberlake also released a new song called “Believe” that seems to point to the situation.

“Justin and Jessica love each other very much and didn’t want to let this happen, especially since Justin Jessica said he didn’t cheat and she believed him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight late last month. “The couple got everything past them and moved on.”

