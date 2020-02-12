Justin Timberlake can’t stop the feeling … or the excuse. More than two months after his PDA scandal, the “Believe” singer does everything to improve his marriage Jessica biel,

“He leans back so Jessica forgives him and he is there for her and Silas,” reveals one source only in the new edition of “Us Weekly,” which refers to the couple’s 4-year-old son.

Timberlake, 39, and his Palmer-Costar Alisha Wainwright made headlines in November 2019 when they were photographed holding hands in a bar in New Orleans. Almost two weeks later, the ten-time Grammy winner publicly apologized to Biel [37] on Instagram. He admitted that he had “badly failed to make a judgment” but insisted that “nothing had happened between him” and Wainwright [30].

In the weeks since, the former NSync member was nothing more than a dedicated husband from Biel, whom he married in October 2012. The source reports that Timberlake treated the actress with “flowers, massages, and weekend getaways,” while a The second insider added, “He sent Jessica a lot of cute lyrics and told her that she was the hottest woman and mother in the world. “

The social network star even supported Biel at the premiere of The Sinner in season three earlier this month, making it the first public event since his scandal.

