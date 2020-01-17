Justin Timberlake leaves a comment on Jessica Biel's throwback picture

advertisement

Still crazy about her! Justin Timberlake made sure to make his wife Jessica biel, feel great after commenting on a photo of himself.

The 7th heaven alum increased Instagram on Thursday, January 16, to share a photo of yourself from past times. “Photographer: Can you try again, but maybe you’re sitting like a real person? Me: Understood, “joked the actress next to the picture and showed her in a black skirt and a green top. Her husband, 38, replied quickly to the post.

“Nailed,” commented the singer, including the heart-eye emoji. Aww! People were excited about the post when they looked in the comments to respond as well.

“You are a beautiful woman and definitely human!” Joked one person. Another added: “Why have you always been perfect?” Jessica and Justin signed a bond in 2012. They share a child – son Silas, 4. This is not the first time that the famous couple is overflowing on Instagram. Already in April 2019, The Sinner Alaun praised their love during his last tour.

“Hey Tennessee kid. I’m silent because you’re in the next room, ”Jessica said in the clip addressed to Justin. “It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say I’m so proud of you, but I think that’s the understatement of the century and somehow I take responsibility for it what you’ve been doing for the past year and a half … I just have absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory and to do what you were brought to this earth to do. “

Jessica also touched her only little one. “You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you – all your fans, all your friends and family – to work as hard and passionate as you, ”she added. “You are really an unforgettable sight. I am so glad that you will take some time out. I am so happy for you and for us. ‘

At the end of last year, the Grammy winner landed in hot water after being seen holding hands with his Palmer Costar Alisha Wainwright. However, it looks as if the loving duo is on the right track again!

