Justin Timbelake is said to have “leaned back” for Ms. Jessica Biel, almost three months after Alisha Wainwright’s handheld scandal. Timberlake was seen in public when she supported Biel and even attended the premiere of the third season of The Sinner by her side. He made a public apology in December 2019, shortly after photos of him held Wainwright’s hand in New Orleans.

“He’s leaning back to get Jessica to forgive him and make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a source told us in her latest issue on Wednesday.

Timberlake continued to treat Biel with “flowers, massages and weekend trips”.

“He sent Jessica a lot of cute lyrics and told her that she was the hottest woman and mother in the world,” added another source.

In late November, paparazzi photos showed Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands in front of a bar in New Orleans. The two were working on the film Palmer at the time.

On December 4, Timberlake made a public apology on Instagram.

“I stay away from gossip as much as possible, but it is important for my family to address the latest rumors that hurt the people I love,” wrote Timberlake. “A few weeks ago I showed a strong misjudgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star.”

“I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he continued. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having been through such an embarrassing situation, and I focus on being the best husband and To be a father I can be. “

“It wasn’t that. I’m incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. I’m looking forward to continuing this film and I’m looking forward to seeing people,” he wrote at the end.

Since the scandal, Timberlake and Biel have often been seen together. Earlier this month, they went to the premiere of the third season of The Sinner. Although Biel doesn’t play the lead in the new season, she’s still an executive producer on the USA Network Show.

Timberlake also shared a new song, “Believe,” his new collaboration with Meek Mill.

“You know, I still believe, still believe in you and me. Because every night I go to bed, I go to bed,” Tiimberlake sings in the new song. “I can see it like a movie in my dreams / Lay my face in the dirt on the floor / Still I run to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can’t lock the soul of a man below. “

Photo credit: Getty Images