Justin Timberlake works hard to make his marriage last.

The 39-year-old hit maker “Mirror” showered his wife Jessica biel with gifts and sweet messages so that he can stay on her good side.

“He leans back to get Jessica to forgive him and make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” said a source Us weekly,

Timberlake treated the 37-year-old actress with “flowers, massages and weekend trips”, the source continues. Another insider noted, “He sent Jessica a lot of cute lyrics and told her that she was the hottest woman and mother in the world.”

The former boy bander is working hard to earn her forgiveness after going through a difficult period in their relationship recently.

Readers know that Timberlake betrayed Biel’s trust in November 2019 when photos of him drank and petted Palmer costar Alisha WainwrightThe knee hit the internet.

At the time, RadarOnline.com reported, the actor was on the verge of a polygraph test, but since then he has made extreme efforts to rekindle her flame.

In addition to the public apology and invitation to the set of PalmerHe had to endure the jealousy that arose when his wife Biel started flirting with other men.

“He sends her flirting texts and calls three times a day to say” I love you “and” I miss you “,” said a source to Radar about the “concerned” star.

The actress, Radar reported exclusively, even asked Timberlake to spend more time at home with her 4-year-old son. Silas,

Timberlake and Biel have reportedly been “in a very good place” since January.

The Texas chainsaw massacre Star seemed to confirm the message when she sent a loving message to her husband on his 39th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You grow up somehow without getting old. We love you so much, ”she wrote next to a couple of photos of the couple.

Earlier this month, they had their first public appearance since the scandal, when they attended the premiere of season three of The sinner.