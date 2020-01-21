Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel on a trip to New York

advertisement

It might have been a chilly day in NYC on Sunday January 19th, but Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel managed to keep warm. As PEOPLE noted, Timberlake and Biel were sighted arm in arm through New York on Sunday, months after the singer scandal made headlines with Alisha Wainwright.

PEOPLE reported that the couple was seen going to the Tribeca neighborhood in New York, where they owned an apartment.

“Justin and Jessica went for a walk in their neighborhood,” a source said. “It was cold, but they looked cozy, arm in arm. They were both in a good mood, smiling and chatting. “

The source went on to say that Biel and the couple’s four-year-old son, Silas, were traveling to NYC to be with Timberlake on vacation weekend, as he had free time in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“They all live in their Tribeca apartment,” added the insider.

This excursion takes place shortly after Timberlake and Biel were discovered over dinner at the Bel-Air hotel in Los Angeles. Another source reported to PEOPLE that the famous duo spent another weekend at the hotel in early January.

As is well known, both trips occurred months after Timberlake was seen in a bar in New Orleans near his Palmer co-star Wainwright in November. Both Timberlake and Wainwright denied that something inappropriate was going on, and the singer of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” even publicly apologized to his wife for his involvement in the scandal.

“I stay away from gossip as much as possible, but it is important for my family to raise the latest rumors that hurt the people I love,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram in early December, shortly after the scandal for Had caused a sensation. “A few weeks ago I showed a strong failure to make a judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better should.”

The singer addressed his son Silas in his long Instagram message.

“This is not the example I want to give my son,” he added. “I apologize to my great wife and family for going through such an embarrassing situation, and I focus on being the best husband and father I can be. It wasn’t that.”

While they were certainly involved in a bit of drama a few months ago based on Timberlake and Biel’s recent outings, it seems the couple is finally back on the right track.

