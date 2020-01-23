Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in a good place after the PDA scandal

advertisement

Justin Timberlake may not be in the doghouse after his PDA scandal.

The actor and his wife Jessica bielare finally “in a very good place”, said a source Entertainment tonight.

“After Justin was seen holding hands with his co-star, the couple took the time to reconnect and spent the much-needed time together,” an informant told the outlet. “Justin and Jessica love each other very much and will not allow that, especially since Justin Jessica said he hadn’t cheated and she believed him.”

“The couple left everything behind and moved on,” said the source.

The rumors of reconciliation come almost two months after photos of Timberlake, 38, with whom they become friends Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright surfaced on the internet.

Although a representative from Wainwright, 30, said Us weekly The rumors were “not valid” and the sources insisted that they were “just friends”. The former Boy Bander had to do a lot of damage control.

After the scandal, the “Mirror” hitmaker publicly apologized to the Next Star, 37, for his “bad judgment,” while clarifying “nothing happened between him and his Costar.”

“I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son, ”he wrote in a statement. “I apologize to my great wife and family for going through such an embarrassing situation, and I focus on being the best husband and father I can be. It wasn’t. “

In another attempt to win Biel’s trust and find it back, RadarOnline.com reported that he had invited her to thePalmers Film set so she could judge his relationship with Wainwright herself. He has also set himself the goal of praising her with flirty comments on Instagram, but readers know that it was not easy to forgive the actress.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Biel flirted “healthy” with men and turned Timberlake into a nervous wreck. One source exclusively told Radar that she also asks to earn more of her trust by spending more time as a father at home with her 4-year-old son Silas,

