Birthday Love! Justin Theroux showed his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, some support on her 51st birthday – complete with a funny snapshot of her.

“Pack 2020 and another year like -” Theroux, 48, wrote next to a photo of Aniston, 51, made a “roaring” face and moved her arms.

“Happy Birthday B,” he added with a heart emoji next to the picture.

Jennifer Aniston Courtesy of Justin Theroux / Instagram

The Leftovers Alum, who separated from the Cake actress in 2017 after a two-year marriage, has always spoken a lot about Aniston. In 2019 he sent the Horrible Bosses a happy birthday on their special day and wrote: “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Lovingly. Very nice and very fun. ❤️ you B. “

On Tuesday, Theroux was not the only one to give the lady of the hour a social media greeting.

“No matter how hard you try … there is only one Jennifer Aniston” Courteney Cox wrote via Instagram with a photo of herself disguised as her best friend and former co-star friend. “Happy Birthday, my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ”

The Native American Morning Show Reese Witherspoon also shared a cute photo of the birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to pursue my dreams with. Life is much more fun with you !!! 💯❣️ “she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Aniston’s interview with mate Sandra Bullock The cover story of Interview magazine from March 2020 has been published on the Internet. In it, the Dumplin actress opened her vision for the future and became real.

“What have you not done, what are you looking forward to?” Asked Bullock, 55. “Is it at the work level? Is it on a spiritual stage of development? Is that all? “

The Just Go With It actress came out and told the Miss Congeniality star what her inner spirit looked like.

“My gut reaction was to say all of this. It’s not so much what I see myself, but it’s more of a small screenshot in my brain, ”said Aniston. “I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see children running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell how food is cooked. That is the joyful snapshot in my head. “

