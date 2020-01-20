advertisement

Justin Roiland is definitely addressing another crowd who happens to love his crazy ideas, since Gloop World really sounds like another crazy invention of the kind of mind that would help invent Rick and Morty. But when people get involved, he’s obviously up to something, since the whole idea of ​​taking something that sounds like a crazy idea of ​​characters that appear to be just lumps of clay has already sparked the interest of several people, including Joey Paur from GeekTyrant you. Ideas like this make it difficult for people to wonder why other ideas may not be as popular. On the other hand, there is a certain formula for developing an idea, creating something that people want to watch, and then doing it in a way that will get people to pay attention. It sometimes seems as difficult as climbing a mountain with minimal equipment to bring all of these elements together in a way that turns out to be lucrative. For some, however, the effort was worth it and the result was very successful despite how nutty the resulting material is. Roiland had the following to say about his upcoming project:

“Gloop World has been a dream of mine for almost seven years. A tactile sound animation show with a mysterious, strange and sprawling world and really funny characters, fingerprints and everything. I couldn’t have done it without the people at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios who understood exactly what I meant when I wanted the sound animation to have an imperfect approach where you can see the animators at work. I want the Gloop characters to feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself. I can’t wait to share this weird, silly show with the world! ‘

To be fair, a lot of ideas tend to seem silly to some people, mostly because we perceive them as different and, in some ways, just too far out to understand. Roiland, however, has built a sizeable following, and it is very likely that a lot, if not all, of them will follow their interest in his work at Gloop World when the time comes. To think that someone wants to be excluded from this kind of creation is a difficult task, since the co-creation of Roiland, Rick and Morty not only becomes a sensation for many, but also becomes a trend for many wanted and stayed to enjoy when they really came on the show. For those of us who haven’t rushed through the crazy rabbit hole yet, it seems like an opportunity we’ve either missed or we’re not complaining about, but Gloop World already sounds like something that will be a bit more grounded than Rick and Morty , but also crazy on its own. Erik Pedersen from Deadline has more to say on the subject.

Claymation is something that many of us enjoyed as children, and it’s also a medium that has been brought up a few times in different shows to get a bit moody for an otherwise live-action-dominant world that it isn’t can always stretch the boundaries of reality or physiology. It’s hard to say whether Roiland thought about it when the idea came to him, since he has admittedly been fascinated by Gumby for some time and admits that a large part of his idea for Gloop World came from here. Whether it’s a hit or not, and it’s hard to think of anything Roiland is doing at this point to be anything other than in the eyes of the fans. It’s an idea he’s been hosting for a while and he doesn’t want to share with anyone who wants to listen. Some might want to say that the entertainment value has faded into the background when adults are willing to watch animation series that are likely intended for those who love to be stoned and watch the beautiful colors go by on the screen, but that may sound a little hypocritical to be sure.

After all, we come together on every holiday and remember classics of the holiday, which are also sound motifs, and say nothing good to the talking snowmen, reindeer, mythical and legendary characters, right? So yes, Gloop World sounds a bit strange and unusual and the idea that it makes some people contort their faces when they think about how it will be more entertaining than the average cartoon, but Roiland is fully ready for it push the idea further and it is more than obvious that people are ready to respond positively when they enjoy the show.

