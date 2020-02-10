Justin Chambers at the STLA launch of Sergio Tacchini on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt / Radarpics / Shutterstock

Spotted at the 2020 Oscars … Alex Karev? Justin Chambers attended the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, a month after he announced he was leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Us Weekly can confirm this.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the styles of the stars

Two eyewitnesses saw the 49-year-old actor on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. “He wears reddish transparent glasses and holds back,” tells us one viewer. “He went around with a male friend.”

Chambers shocked Grays Anatomy’s longtime fans on January 10 when he confirmed that he would leave the series in the middle of season 16.

“It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that have shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years,” he said in a statement. “However, for some time now I have hoped to diversify my acting and career choices. And when I turned 50 and blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time. “

Oscars: Stars who brought family members:

In conclusion, he said, “When I move away from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, Original actor Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickensand the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and of course the fans for an exceptional ride. “

Chambers played Alex Karev for the ABC Medical Drama for almost 15 years. While his character visited his mother during the November 14 episode, the series has to go even further into Karev’s striking absence.

Pompeo responded to the news with a Vanity Fair article describing Chambers as one of the “biggest losses”.

This is what the Oscars looked like in the 90s

“Truer words have never been spoken on VanityFair,” wrote the 50-year-old actress.

Days after his departure, Chambers told reporters that he was looking forward to “life, family, love, and friendship” and was “very excited” for what’s next for him. (Chambers and his wife Keisha Chambers share five children: Isabella, Maya, Eva, Jackson and Kaila.)

“Grey’s was very supportive and I’m very grateful and it was a great ride,” he said on January 14th.