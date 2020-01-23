Justin Bieber serves tacos from the 'Yummy' Food Truck to fans

advertisement

Justin Bieber. Media punch / shutterstock

Space for the “delicious” food truck! Justin Bieber, Singer of the delicious melody, went on Twitter on Thursday, January 23, to show a snapshot of the vehicle, which is black with pink accents and contains many “delicious” signs.

The truck also has a picture of Bieber, 25, and James Corden, indicating that it will be used in an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. “#Yummy @JKCorden”, the singer of “I Don’t Care”, captioned the photo.

#yummy @JKCorden pic.twitter.com/W80AqyWaGf

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 23, 2020

Hours earlier, Bieber shared various photos of his food truck adventure on Instagram. In these pictures, the smiling Canadian pop singer is in the truck, handing out fish tacos to eager fans while wearing an apron and hat that says “Yummy”. “Look out for James Cordon,” wrote the Grammy winner in the headline.

In addition to tacos, the food truck also sold grilled cheese sandwiches. Both items were priced at $ 1 each and the proceeds were donated to the LA grocery bank, according to TMZ.

The store, where an estimated 100 people showed up for the cheap food and a view of Bieber, also took a photo of the menu in front of the truck. Each article referred to one of the “Sorry” singer’s hit tracks. The tacos were actually “despacitotacos”, while the grilled cheese was “Where are you now where I need you?”

The pop star’s fun time with the 41-year-old Corden begins about two weeks after he announced in an emotional Instagram post that he is fighting Lyme disease. “While many people kept saying that Justin Bieber looked like s-t, about meth. Etc., they didn’t notice that I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote at the time.

The gluten-intolerant Drew House designer also noted that fans will see his struggles with the infectious disease in an upcoming documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. “You can learn everything I’ve fought and OVERCOME !!” he remarked. “It’s been a tough couple of years ago, but the right treatment will help treat this previously incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever at NO CAP.”

“Yummy” – Bieber’s youngest song and his first solo track in over four years – was released earlier this month along with a music video with many dishes. The song is apparently an ode to the wife of the star Never Say Never. Hailey Bieber (born Baldwin).

