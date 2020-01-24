advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before celebrating a second time in South Carolina with an extravagant ceremony in September 2019. Since then, the couple has been working to make their relationship as close as possible.

On Wednesday, Bieber used his Instagram story to inform fans about his reading list, publish a photo of three books and describe them as “essentials”. One of them was his need, her need: to have a Willard Hartley marriage that she described on Amazon as “raising you in your spouse’s care.”

The second book was multipliers: How the Best Executives Make Everyone Smarter, a business book by Liz Wiseman and Greg McKeown, and the third was a copy of the Bible.

advertisement

Bieber and Baldwin spoke about their relationship in an interview with Vogue in 2019, in which Baldwin described the marriage as “really tough”.

“I’m fighting to get it right and build a healthy relationship,” she said. “I want people to know that. We come from a really real place. But we’re two young people who are studying while we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It is always difficult. It’s a decision. You don’t feel it every day. You don’t wake up every day and say, “I am absolutely in love and you are perfect.” It is not what is married. “

“But there is still something nice about wanting to fight for something, to commit to building with someone,” she continued. “We are really young and that is a scary aspect. We will change a lot. But we are determined to grow together and support each other in these changes. That’s how I see it. At the end of the year.” He is still my best friend today. I never get sick from him. “

Bieber added that he was the “emotionally unstable” of the couple and that his wife was “very logical and structured what I need”.

“I’ve always wanted security – my father was sometimes gone when I was a child because he was traveling,” he said. “In the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need something that is safe.”

Bieber is currently preparing to release his new album, which was preceded by the lead song “Yummy” earlier this month. According to Rolling Stone, who attended a listening party for the new project, Bieber’s album celebrates in “Yummy” ‘s repetitive steps, enabling him to “start his new life as an adult and loving husband and always celebrate his wife and the concept of.” love again. “

The couple’s relationship will also be an important part of Bieber’s upcoming 10-part YouTube documentary series Seasons, which will premiere on January 27.

Photo credit: Getty / Jackson Lee

advertisement