Justin Bieber paid a glowing tribute to his wife Hailey as he considered their first months of marriage.

The couple made an official ceremony in September last year and shared behind-the-scenes footage of the big day earlier this week.

The 25-year-old Bieber has just released Changes, his first album in almost five years, which is heavily influenced by his marriage to the 23-year-old model Hailey.

The Canadian pop star described her as the “best woman in the world”.

It is a great honor for me to be her husband.

On Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Show, he said, “I’m damned married now. I have the best woman in the world.

“She supports me with so much. It is a great honor for me to be her husband. “

Bieber, who was spotted performing cover versions on YouTube before becoming one of the world’s greatest pop stars, returned to music on Friday with the release of Changes.

He discussed how it was affected by the early months of his marriage.

“This is an album that I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it’s so fresh,” said Bieber.

“There is so much more to learn about engagement and building trust and foundation.”

He added: “I look forward to continuing to build and make music that reflects this.”

Bieber started dating Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, in 2015, though they separated before reconciling in 2018.

They got engaged in the Bahamas later this year. They tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina on September 30th.