Justin Bieber has his first number 1 in the country

advertisement

Pop monolith Justin Bieber achieved his very first number 1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay hit list, thanks to his hugely popular collaboration with Dan + Shay, “10,000 hours”. The milestone marks the seventh career of Dan + Shay on the map, as well as their fourth hit on the charts.

Billboard reports that the “10,000 hours” rule at the top is not limited to that single graph. In addition to the settlement of the top spot on the Country Airplay card for the week of January 19, the song also dominates for the 15th week on the Hot Country Songs card, for the 10th frame on the Country Streaming Songs card and for the sixth week on Country Digital Song sales chart.

“When I got the news that ’10, 000 Hours’ is number 1 on all four charts at the same time, my mind was truly astonished,” Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay explained. “We know that it needs the support of many people to align the stars in this way, and we are incredibly grateful for every bit of it.”

advertisement

When they first released the song, the three artists explained that they had made it as a tribute to their wives, with Dan + Shay bandmate Shay Mooney noting that ‘10,000 hours’ is about ‘lifelong learning and your loved one’ to hold’. In fact, they carried out the collaboration on Bieber’s wedding to model Hailey Baldwin in September 2019.

“This song means a lot to us because we are married to two great ladies, Hannah and Abby, and it was great to be able to work with our friend, Justin Bieber, because he is in the same boat: recently married to his wife Hailey, “Mooney said at the time.

Dan + Shay has been friends with Bieber for a number of years and is jointly managed (with Jason Owen) by the pop superstar manager, Scooter Braun. The country duo has previously shared that they enjoy cultivating friendships and collaborations outside the country genre, and explained that those relationships give them a new perspective on their own music.

“We have people like Shawn Mendes or Demi Lovato beat us and say,” I am obsessed with country music. Telling stories, songs, harmonies, everything, “they said mid-2019 shortly after The Boot and other outlets after performing their hit” Speechless “on Jonas Brothers bandmate Joe Jonas’ marriage to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner .

“To let people look at it from the outside like:” Man, I wish we had something like that. I wish we had that sense of community, “it just makes us very happy to be here in Nashville and do what we do,” Smyers noted.

LOOK: Country Stars + Their famous friends

.

advertisement