Despite speculation from the fans Justin Beaver could not answer ex selena Gomez Revenge music in his new album “Changes”.

The 25-year-old singer released his 17-track record as a loving tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Hailey Baldwin,

In “All Around Me” Bieber seems to admit that he was lost without Baldwin, 23.

“I’m not sure what I did before you / I stopped trying to find out,” he sings. “Open my eyes to a feeling I can’t ignore / I need you all around me,” he sings. “I don’t want to be somewhere else … I’ll make you feel good / You’ll make me feel good / Our love is unconditional.”

In “Habitual” he seems to praise Baldwin for staying happy and healthy.

“Flowers open / When they feel the sunlight / Moonrise, the tides change / right in front of our eyes / Aggressive but gentle, you put your lips on my lips / We are the vice of the other”, sings Bieber.

In “Come Around Me” the singer gets hot when he talks to the model about his hot romance.

“If you get around me / treat me like you miss me / even though you were with me / if you get around me pretend you miss me. Even though you were with me,” he cooed “Who taught you how to drive a stick? You are stupid with it / love the way you are stupid with it. And how you move / movement in my lap / love the way you move with it.”

In “Forever” with post Office Malone and SmartBieber admits to being head over heels for Baldwin – whom he remarried in September 2018 and a year later.

“You’re still intimidating me, keep me busy now,” he sings. “Better man, what you did for me / made me aware of what I missed.”

In the title “Take It Out On Me”, Bieber addresses the dark parts of the marriage and apparently assures Baldwin that he will be there for the better and for the worse.

“Sometimes I don’t mind that you’re having the worst day / Oh, no, not me. / All the stress turns into built up energy / Yes, it does. / On the edge I am your net, keep going and fall behind / protects this pressure point, I love to push it, “he sings. “Let your frustrations out of here / I’m your psychiatrist, let’s talk about it.”

Baldwin showed her appreciation for her husband on Instagram. On Thursday February 13th, she posted a screenshot of the album on Spotify about her story. She also shared a screenshot of her listening to Bieber’s song “Available”. “I am available / Yes, for you I am / I do not want to sound desperate / But you did it like this / Say I am number one on your to-do list / I am available / I am available,” was the answer Text. “Nothing like your hands on me / regret the moments when they are mine and let it work in / hear me speak, don’t ignore me / I just wanted to call it what you think / I thought of you, I can can’t get this vision out of my head / have a grip, I hold on to everything you say / don’t just invent it to get you to my bed / if you haven’t gone yet you can go on. “

Baldwin also raved about Bieber in a sweet post. “Couldn’t be happier that people can finally hear this album. Couldn’t be prouder of you, couldn’t be in love with you anymore.” Congratulations on an amazing album Baby. #CHANGES ”, she wrote next to a photo of Bieber’s album cover“ Changes ”.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, 27-year-old Gomez Bieber has put her heart into her latest album “Rare”. The 13-track recording reveals details from her and Bieber’s four-year romance and reveals Gomez’s heartache after Bieber left her after Baldwin.

“Rare” rose to # 1 on the Billboard 200 music charts, and Gomez called it “the most important album I’ve ever released”.

Both Baldwin and Bieber were silent as Gomez dropped more and more bombs on their broken romance with Bieber. And while fans assumed that the Canadian star would eventually respond to his ex’s songs in his own way, he proved that they were wrong. Instead, he took to the streets and showered Ms. Baldwin with love on Valentine’s Day.

“Changes” is Bieber’s first album in five years.