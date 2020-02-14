Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish. Shutterstock (2)

Fan to fan. Justin Bieber became emotional when he discussed his friendship with Billie Eilish in an upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Justin Bieber over the years

“(I will) let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I will be there for her,” said the 25-year-old singer from “Intentions” in a clip from the sitting discussion as he wiped the tears from his Eyes. “Only protect these moments because people take encounters for granted.”

Bieber went on to explain why he felt responsible. “I just want to protect her, you know?” he noticed. “I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I’ve been through. I don’t want anyone to. If she ever needs me, I’m just a phone call away.”

Eilish, 18, shared the video on Instagram on Friday, February 14th, along with photos that show her loyalty to the Bieber fandom. “Stream changes,” she wrote.

Celebrity BFFs

The full interview of the “Yummy” crooner with Beats 1 will be released on Saturday, February 15th.

After expressing their love for Bieber several times, the two finally met in Coachella in April 2019 Ariana GrandeThe headliner set even dances to the performance of the song stress “Thank U, Next” with “NSync”.

These celebrities will do anything for their fans: photos

Eilish and Bieber finally collaborated on a remix of their hit “Bad Guy,” which was released in July 2019. The original version of the song was recognized at the Grammy Awards in January as “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year”. The California native also took the album of the year home when we all fall asleep, where are we going ?, the best new artist and the best pop vocal album.

The singer of “Ocean Eyes” raved about her first social media encounter with the Canadian-born in March 2019 after following her on Twitter. “We talked about doing some things,” she recalled Billboard at the time. “It was crazy, however. The first thing he was DMed for me was a screenshot of – I think he scrolled up and saw a message I sent in 2014. “

Eilish admitted that her previous assignment was “a bit” embarrassing. “I only sent one thing, even though I had a fan account. I had all that stuff, ”she said. “Because I didn’t want to bother him. I remember not having DMed him for months and months.”

So what did your message say? “Hey Justin. I just wanted to talk,” she said. “‘How are you? Please answer.'”

Listen to Us Weekly’s weekly hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us editors break the hottest entertainment news every week!

