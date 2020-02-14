Since the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26, countless celebrities have paid tribute to the NBA star. Her ranks include singer Justin Bieber, who has broken his silence about the late NBA star’s impact on his personal life. In conversation with The Daily Mail, he started thinking about “the very long journey” of life.

“I’ve been through a lot, but I’ve worked hard for a long time trying to figure out how to express myself better. I’ve been through so many changes in my life. Some of them were good, some were bad – some I could control and others not. But of course we can all have problems sometimes, although some people hide it better than others. ”

Bieber repeated these feelings when he spoke to The Sun on Thursday.

“I’ve had relationships in the past, new, old, but nothing of what I have in my life now is promised – so I realized that we have to live life to the fullest. My friend Kobe Bryant reminded me that life can be tragic and short. “

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Bryant’s wife Vanessa posted a warm message on Instagram today.

“I love you so much on my eternal Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in the headline. “I miss you so much on your favorite vacation. Te amo per semper. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were victims of the tragic helicopter crash, as were Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mother, Sarah Chester, girl basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was on its way to Bryants Mamba Sports Academy for a tournament that Team Mamba attended.

While the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the cause of the fateful crash, they hope that passengers’ iPhones and Zobayan’s iPad will help them identify them after an engine failure has been identified as the cause.

On February 24th, there will be a public memorial to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Since this is already expected to be a big draw, the venue has taken additional steps to reduce scalpers in advance.