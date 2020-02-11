Justin Bieber recently bought an artwork to remember the late Kobe Bryant after a tragic helicopter crash in late January. This limited-edition creation by Idiot Box Art featured Kanye West’s Dropout Bear wearing a No. 8 Bryant jersey and cost Bieber $ 1,200. The design was so popular that Idiot Box created miniature versions and sold them during a limited sale to raise money for the MambaOnThree Foundation.

According to TMZ, sales from February 6th to 7th were very popular. The miniature versions of the Dropout Bear each cost $ 200 and 24 percent of the proceeds go to MambaOnThree. This organization was founded to raise money for the families of the seven other victims.

Idiot Box sold 260 mini mamba bears during a two-day, limited sale. The sale raised enough money to make a donation of $ 12,480 to the organization.

Bieber is not the only celebrity to raise money after this tragic incident. Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal also raised money in his own way. He hosted his annual Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl Party on Friday before the Super Bowl LIV in Miami and donated the proceeds to MambaOnThree.

“I’ve been pacing back and forth over the past few days as to whether I should have my Miami event this weekend,” said O’Neal in a statement. “Part of me wanted to stay with me to reflect on what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But when he thinks about what Kobe wants, what he would do? Kobe wants us to prevail and celebrate life, so let’s do just that.

“I will dedicate and donate all of my proceeds from the Friday night fun house to all families who have lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday’s tragedy . RIP, my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we see each other again. “

The world is still teetering from the helicopter crash that killed nine people on January 26, but efforts are being made to adequately honor the victims. Raising money for MambaOnThree to help is a method and has been achieved through donations and purchases.

(Photo credit: Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty)