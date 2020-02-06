Becki Crossley

Everyone is happy! Pop Sensation will support his upcoming album Changes with UK Date

Justin Bieber has confirmed that he will perform at The O2 in London’s Indigo on November 2nd. Tickets for the show will go on sale on February 10th at 9 a.m.

The Canadian pop sensation is back in Britain for the first time in four years. After a five-year break in the studio, Bieber will release his new album “Changes” this year. The album features the lead role “Yummy” and will be released on February 14th. Shortly thereafter, his world tour begins, with Bieber performing an acoustic set, followed by a question and answer session.

The changes follow on from 2015 and mark the singer’s fifth studio album since the debut of My World 2.0 in 2010. Bieber’s debut album brought the singer with hits like “U Smile”, “Never Let You Go” and of course “Baby” in the spotlight. Ludacris, who made it onto Radio A lists around the world and reached number 1 on the charts in several countries.

Bieber has come a long way since then, working with greats like Lil Wayne, Daddy Yankee, Williams, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and many others at just 25 years old.

His list of awards currently includes 15 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, two BRIT Awards, a Latin Grammy Award and a Grammy. Lovers will be delighted to see the singer-songwriter return to the UK on November 2nd to perform at The O2 in London at The Indigo.

Tickets for Justin Biebers 2020 UK Show will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10th.

