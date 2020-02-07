Advertisement

Justin Bieber is back with another new song from his upcoming LP Changes (which will be released on February 14th via RBMG / Def Jam). Quavo from the Migos can be seen in this film called “Intentions”. Check out the accompanying music video. Scroll down to see the newly revealed change tracklist.

The new song was released in part as a philanthropic effort that supports LA-based Alexandria House. The non-profit organization provides safe accommodation for women and children who leave emergency shelters. The video shows how Bieber and Quavo interact with three people that Alexandria House has worked with, and Bieber has launched a $ 200,000 fund to support the goals of the Alexandria House families.

“Intentions” is the fourth offering from Changes after the comeback single “Yummy”, the Kehlani remix “Get Me” and the Summer Walker remix from “Yummy”. This weekend Justin Bieber is performing on Saturday Night Live.

Revisit Pitchforks review of the purpose of 2015.

