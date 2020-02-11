Justin Abdelkader is a real example of a local player. A Michigan native attended Michigan State for three years, and written by the Detroit Red Wings. Is it better than that?

The Red Wings hoped that Abdelkader would be a big part of the team’s future and bet on this great moment in 2015 when he was inked in a $ 29.75 million contract extension for seven years.

However, after scoring 23 and then 19 goals in the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 NHL seasons, his game and attacking skills have almost dried up, and he now offers very little use for a team plagued by more players. youth looking to take the next step at the NHL level. With just six goals in the last season (including a 40-game drought), any physical fitness he brings is not worth the massive drop in offensive output.

There were more this same season. No goals in 40 games played – with a cap of $ 4.25 million.

New Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman should consider Abdelkader as a prime candidate for the buyout.

Yzerman succeeded Ken Holland as general manager last April, and gave the Red Wings confidence that he would reverse Holland’s trend of extreme player loyalty and keep them for too long. We saw him make several clever gestures during his mandate as Director General of Tampa Bay Lightning, buying fan favorite and former captain Vincent Lecavalier as well as defender Matt Carle.

Abdelkader’s utility for the Red Wings has come and gone, and he is doing the team a disservice by occupying a spot on the list of a more deserving striker.

