Justice League Dark film and TV projects can be found at J.J. Abrams' bad robot

Justice League Dark is back at Warner Bros., but this time it’s J.J. Abrams oversees things. The studio had wanted to deal with this title for some time, and some well-known filmmakers such as Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman tried to put it on the screen over the years. Thanks to Abrams’ recent mega deal with Warner Bros., the director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will produce both film and television projects based on the DC comics series.

According to a new report, Bad Robot is in the very early stages of developing various projects based on Justice League Dark. The director of the movie company, Hannah Minghella, and the director of television, Ben Stephenson, are due to hold meetings with writers shortly, and at this point certain comic characters will get their own projects. The big difference is that this won’t be a single Justice League Dark movie. Instead, there will be several films and TV shows, all based on the characters that inhabit this particular corner of the DC universe.

In particular, there is no word about which characters projects can be given. The lineup for Justice League Dark had changed a lot over the years, but some of the core members are Constantine, Zatana, Swamp Thing and Deadman. Other, somewhat obscure characters like Nightmare Nurse and Doctor Mist were also added to the group, as were DC’s Frankenstein. It is also not clear whether J.J. Abrams will eventually lead one of these projects, but everything should be in the beginning.

Justice League Dark first appeared in DC Comics in September 2011. As far as comic book history is concerned, the group is a relatively recent phenomenon, but many of the characters, such as Swamp Thing, have been around for decades. The group generally takes on tasks for which the regular Justice League is not suitable, such as supernatural or occult threats. Various characters in the group have adapted projects in the past.

Keanu Reeves starred in Constantine and Matt Ryan in the short-lived TV show based on the character in 2005. But his version of John Constantine has moved to The CW’s Arrowverse. Swamp Thing recently aired a popular season on DC Universe before it was canceled. A film based on the character of Wes Craven was released in 1982. Warner Bros. also produced an animated film by Justice League Dark in 2017.

Last year J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot have a massive contract with WarnerMedia that covers every corner of entertainment, including movies, television, and even theme park attractions. The deal is said to be valued at $ 500 million. The deal was expected to be announced that Abrams, who helped revive Star Wars and Star Trek, would be won over to some of Warner Bros.’s major franchises, such as DC. That seems to have turned out to be true. This message comes to us via deadline.

