In a shocking move, Judge Satyaranjan C Dharmadhikari of the Bombay Supreme Court, the highest judge after the Supreme Judge of the Bombay Supreme Court, told a lawyer who appeared before him on Friday that he had resigned and resigned.

Attorney Mathews Nedumpara said he mentioned a matter to Justice Dharmadhikari in the morning and he said, “I cannot give you any relief since today is my last day.” Mr. Nedumpara asked, “Will your lordship be elevated?” Then he said, “I’m dismantling my office.”

Justice Dharmadhikari later told journalists in his chamber that his resignation was for “family and purely personal reasons.”

When asked whether he had been appointed Supreme Judge of the Orissa Supreme Court and whether the discussion started in 2019, he said that there were certain developments in between that were unknown to him, so he had an option Change Orissa or resign and that he was reluctant to move to Orrisa because of the short term.

Another scenario

In another scenario, Judge Dharmadhikari, the court’s second highest judge, would have been the acting chief judge after current chief judge Pradeep Nandrajog retired on February 24, 2020. His father, the late Chandrashekar Dharmadhikari, had held the Supreme Justice Post

Justice Dharmadhikari was born in 1960 to a family as a lawyer. He started practicing as a lawyer in June 1983 and later practiced on the original and appeal side of the Bombay High Court.

He was appointed High Court Judge on November 14, 2003. He has issued several regulations against officials from all state governments. He is constantly displeased with the pace of the investigation by the CBI and SIT (Special Investigation Team) into the murder of the rationalists Govind Pansare and Dr. Narendra Dabholkar expressed.

He recently criticized the chief secretary of the tribal development department for failing to take action against 123 officials who allegedly misused funds for the well-being of the population of the proposed tribes.

Justice Dharmadhikari had been a member of the Maharashtra and Goa Lawyers’ Council as a member of the Disciplinary Committee and a member of the Administrative Committee of the Supreme Court Library for several years.

