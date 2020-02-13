Valentine’s Day is getting closer and countless couples (and even singles without judgment) are undoubtedly planning to see one or two romantic comedies over the weekend.

So what is seen across the country? If you want to believe a new poll, it’s classics in the Midwest, films from the 80s and 90s on the West Coast and a little bit of everything on the East Coast.

Consumer tech company Comparitech released a map this week that lists the most popular Rom-Coms in each state based on Google Trends data.

The first reactions range from “really?” (The charming French film “Amelie” is number 1 in Louisiana) to “REAL?!?” (Mel Gibson’s “What Women Want” appears to be popular in Montana).

Two trends appear immediately – the proliferation of classic screwball comedies in the Midwest (1940s “His Girl Friday” is most popular in Michigan and Minnesota, 1938s “Bringing Up Baby” number 1 in Wisconsin and 1940s “The Philadelphia Story”). is the top in Iowa) and how many viewers prefer Rome Coms in their home states (“Clueless” in California, “When Harry Met Sally” in New York, “Sixteen Candles” in Illinois, “The Proposal” in Alaska). The hometown preference could also explain “The Wedding Singer” in New Hampshire, where the film’s star, Adam Sandler, grew up.

Convince yourself and waste a solid 10 minutes of office time.