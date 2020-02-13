click to enlarge

Although he lives in Birmingham, David Smith often works as a security guard / signaler / controller at Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways in Snowdonia, North Wales.

When Smith met some locals who worked on the railroad and spoke Welsh as their mother tongue, he felt bad that they had to switch to English to speak to him. Sometimes passengers asked questions in Welsh. So Smith decided to learn the language.

A few years later, a small group of railway workers occasionally meet in London. Smith explains: “One evening we were returning from the Victoria Line pub and looking at the map on the train. We started translating the different places into Welsh.

“We liked the sound and talked about making the whole map. I had a few days at home where the weather was miserable, so I started translating the subway map.”

Smith went through the etymology of each station (with a little help from Londonist), translated it into Welsh and put it together into something that “sounded” like a place.

“It was a pretty interesting process to learn English and practice Welsh,” said Smith. “For example, Bethnal Green could be something like ‘Happy Corner Green’ that ended in Welsh as ‘Maestrohapus’.” “”

A few places proved difficult. Egge means for example “pagan temple”. “I kept looking and finally came up with ‘Cangell’,” says Smith, “which means something like a ‘sanctuary’.

“Another problem was that there are a lot of place names in London that end in ‘wood’, ‘Road’ etc. So I had to try to avoid repeating things too often.”

He also decided that where stations contained people’s names, they should be kept (even though they were included in the Welsh alphabet for pronunciation purposes) so that Baker Street (named after William Baker) became “Stryd Bacr” rather than literal translation “Stryd Pobydd” will ‘.

“One thing that really helped was having two of the friends, Lisa and Elen, who both speak Welsh as their mother tongue.”

Smith points out that he is still a Welsh learner, so there may be some slightly dubious languages ​​and / or typing errors on the map. He also learns North Welsh, which differs in some places from South Welsh.

All images © David Smith, Lisa Peters and Howie Russell, Elen Bradley-Roberts