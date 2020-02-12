CHICAGO – Prosecutor Dan Webb raised new charges against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in connection with the alleged attack in Streeterville in January 2019, saying further prosecution is “in the interests of justice”.

Webb released a statement that a Cook County grand jury returned a six-indictment against Smollett, accusing him of submitting four separate false reports to the Chicago police regarding his false allegations that he was the victim of a hate crime Knowing that he was not the victim of a crime. “

Webb said he had agreed with Smollett’s lawyers that the actor would face his charges at 9:30 a.m. on February 24.

Last year, Smollett claimed he was attacked by two men who had racially and homophobically insulted him. He was initially charged with 16 cases of allegedly lying to the police about the alleged attack. The police said Smollett staged the attack on himself because he was dissatisfied with his “Empire” content.

WATCH: Timeline of events in the Jussie Smollett case

Police and prosecutors said Smollett staged the attack with the help of the Osundairo brothers. One brother was an extra at “Empire” and the other was Smollett’s personal trainer.

The Osundairo brothers released a statement on the new allegations, saying, “The Osundairo brothers are aware of the new allegations the Grand Jury made against Jussie Smollett today. As mentioned earlier, they are fully committed to the public Truth to know about what’s going to happen on January 29, 2019. The Osundairo brothers will continue to work with this process and thank the special prosecutor for their tireless work in ensuring the administration of justice. “

All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February 2019 in return for community service and the loss of his $ 10,000 payment.

Webb, a former U.S. attorney in Chicago, was appointed special prosecutor after the charges were dropped to review the Cook County prosecutor’s decision.

In an interview with the I team in November 2019, Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx suggested that Smollett be treated in cases like his in a manner that was compatible with the accused. But Webb said the prosecutor was unable to provide evidence of similarly treated cases and that he disagreed with how she resolved the case.

“Realistically, the only thing that makes it unique is that it is a star, someone who was a notorious person, someone who is a superstar,” said Professor Richard Kling of the University of Chicago’s Kent College of Law. “Apart from that, it’s your usual case, it’s a disorderly behavior. It’s a 4th grade crime. People are accused of submitting false police reports every day. And in the end, they go their very funny ways.” “

The continued persecution of Smollett is “in the interests of justice,” Webb said in a long statement.

Webb said his investigation included whether Smollett should be prosecuted for allegedly false police reports and whether a person or agency involved in the investigation was involved in misconduct, including the Cook County Prosecutor.

He said he “disagreed with the prosecutor’s original decision” to drop the charges against Smollett after he was originally charged. He found the evidence “strong” and the prosecutor gave no evidence that there was no evidence to justify dropping the case against the actor or a similar story.

He said that he had not yet drawn any conclusions regarding the second part of the investigation, including the prosecutor’s office, and that his investigation into whether a person or an office involved in the investigation was involved in the misconduct, has not yet been completed.

Smollett’s team of lawyers released a statement that partially stated, “After more than five months of the investigation, the prosecution found no evidence of misconduct related to the dismissal of Mr. Smollett’s charges. Rather, the charges have been released for the first time “Because they were not supported by the evidence. Trying to persecute Mr. Smollett a year later on the eve of the Cook County State attorney election is clearly politics, not justice.”

The City of Chicago also released a statement saying, “We are looking forward to reviewing the indictment and, as we said earlier, the City stands by our original complaint about reimbursing Mr. Smollett’s false statements. We thank the Chicago police again for their hard work on the initial investigation. “

SMOLLETT STARTS UP BEFORE PRIMARY TO DOMINATE THE STATE’S LAWYER SPORTS TRIP

Foxx has repeatedly tried to downplay their decision to drop the original allegations against Smollett as a bad decision, as this has not been made transparent. But the decision to indict him again on Tuesday brings a new twist that will only make him a dominant issue in the prosecutor’s race.

Foxx had gathered with dozens of African American pastors who agreed on Tuesday afternoon, but were on the defensive when the new charges came to light.

Foxx and the pastors accused Webb of influencing the March 17 primary, in which Foxx’s opponents attempted to make the Smollett case a political issue.

“It is very interesting that Dan Webb is indicting at the moment that we are faced with an election a month ago,” said Rev. Otis Moss, III. “This seems to be very similar when James Comey intervened in relation to the national elections, and we currently see a politicization of these special elections. And as a coalition, we will not stand up for people who try to get in. We need people who are ethical are impeccable, qualified and progressive. “

Foxx spoke at the same event.

“I am an elected manager and I have to be responsible not only for myself but also for my office. And I cannot escape this responsibility,” she said.

Her opponent Bill Conway has been hammering the airways for weeks with an advertisement criticizing Foxx for preferring to treat Smollett over his client, who is charged with a similar crime.

“What I’m going to say is that we’re committed to being transparent in everything we do. And we dropped the ball in our transparency in the way we handled this case.”

Another opponent, Donna More, made a statement: “This can no longer be seen as just a mistake in judgment or a disappointing lack of transparency. The prosecutor may have been guilty of grave misconduct.”

Webb said he hadn’t decided whether Foxx or anyone in the office had misconduct, but added that part of his investigation is still ongoing.

The Cook County Prosecutor released a formal statement Tuesday afternoon saying, “Like the Cook County Prosecutor in all cases, the Special Prosecutor reviewed the facts, evidence and law and found the charges to be reasonable on the matter We cannot make any further comments because the matter is ongoing. “

Foxx’s campaign also raised questions at the time of the charges in a statement on Tuesday, calling them James Comey-like. She said it was “something voters in the Donald Trump era should consider offensive.”

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was extremely critical of Foxx’s decision to drop the charges against Smollett, said only: “I don’t have to comment or interpret. It speaks for itself.”

