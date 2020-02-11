Jussie Smollett was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly kidding about a hate crime he committed last year. According to a report by local CBS News subsidiary CBS2 Chicago, Smollett faces six new charges and will have to appear in court later this month. In this case, users on social media are split over the new news.

The new indictment against Smollett includes six new misconduct charges related to the alleged hate crime he committed last year. Smollett claimed that he was attacked on the street late in the night of January 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The attackers had worn ski masks, described him as racist and homosexual, and looped a noose around his neck while attacking him.

The Chicago police later claimed that Smollett lied about the attack and paid two African men to help put it on. He was accused of submitting a false police report – a class 4 crime – but the charges against him were dropped in March. Smollett has preserved his innocence in later public statements.

In the meantime, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb is said to have conducted a comprehensive investigation to determine why the charges were dropped. The new indictment follows this investigation and was negotiated by a special grand jury in Cook County, Illinois.

Webb has reportedly started his investigation from scratch, trying to ignore previous evidence and the Smollett media circus. He was also an investigator for the Cook County Prosecutor’s Office, Kim Foxx, and their investigation into the case. Foxx is currently seeking re-election in Cook County.

A year after the story’s first publication, many people were surprised to see it again in their news feeds on Tuesday. The reactions ranged from new outrage to joyful justification with a lot of apathy and confusion in between.

Here’s what Twitter says about the new charge against Jussie Smollett.

Slip 1 from 7’Justice ‘

Jussie Smollett was indicted. JUSTICE FINALLY.

– Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) February 11, 2020

Many prominent voices are of the opinion that Smollett is finally awarded “justice” for allegedly falsifying a police report. Supporters of President Donald Trump have been particularly confirmed as Smollett claimed that his attackers called the President during the attack.

Slip 2 by 7’Zero Respect ‘

I hope you finally blame this bastard for what it did. Smh. No respect for this guy. #JussieSmolletthoax

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago https://t.co/lrP0livcbc

– Caroline (@heartsprung), February 11, 2020

A year after Smollett’s story hit the headlines, many people think about how far the actor has gone. They found that they had “no respect” for him and believed that he had submitted a false police report to advance his career.

Slip 3 from 7’About Time

Over damn time! Who’s next?

Jussie Smollett indicted by special prosecutor in Chicago, source says FOX 32 Chicago https://t.co/tfr9kIdDFp

– Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut), February 11, 2020

Others apparently never forgot Smollett’s charges and waited all the time for new charges against the actor. Webb’s investigation was announced when it started, so some people have been waiting for an update since then.

Slip 4 by 7Real Attacker

wow, the troubled sociopath who violently attacked Jussie Smollett was eventually indicted https://t.co/428RWhyCBE

– Harry Khachatrian (@ Harry1T6) February 11, 2020

Many users joked that if Smollett is found guilty, the person who really “attacked” him last year will be put on trial. Smollett was treated for his injuries on the night of January 29, 2019, but the police later suggested that the bites and scratches he’d suffered had been inflicted, according to CBS News.

Slip 5 by 7Fiction

Has Jussie Smollet won the Oscar for Best Screenplay?

– Steve Heath (@TroutXIII) February 10, 2020

I was so disappointed that Jussie Smollett wasn’t even nominated.

– Paul Coffield (@ PaulCoffield4) February 10, 2020

Another popular joke on Twitter this week was about Smollett’s talent for theater. Since the Oscars were not far away, some suggested that his “performance” in 2019 should have earned him a nomination.

Slip 6 of 7 prosecutors

Yesssirrr !!!! God is so good !!!

Prosecutor Kim Foxx, your time is up !!!! #DontVoteFoxx #JussieSmollettLies

Actor Jussie Smollett again accused in alleged 2019 attack https://t.co/K7qxhj3dE0

– L. Norris (@KobeBIsKing) February 11, 2020

There were many people in this new case who were more interested in prosecutor Kim Foxx, an elected public figure, than Smollett. Some hope to find out once and for all what was going on behind the scenes when Foxx tried to pull out of Smollett’s case.

Slip 7 by 7Still Confused

So … will we ever understand the Jussie Smollett thing? pic.twitter.com/p7wJLwA6vh

– ahman ✩ (@woahitsahman) February 8, 2020

After all, a large number of people on social media don’t have firm opinions about Smollett’s case yet, but they’re confused. Some doubted that this new charge would really clarify them, and they didn’t think anything would ever really clear it up.