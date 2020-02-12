Jussie Smollett was charged by a special prosecutor months after allegedly faking his own hate crime.

On Tuesday, February 11, prosecutors Dan Webb claimed that the former empire actor, 37, intentionally made a false report last year when he claimed he was attacked by two racist, homophobic men in masks on the streets of Chicago on January 29, 2019.

The indictment states that Smollett “knew at the time that there was no reasonable reason to believe that such a crime was committed,” said several companies.

As RadarOnline.com readers are aware, the 16 allegations of misconduct made in March 2019 against Smollett were dropped last year. At the time, Smollett did not plead guilty to lying to the police about the incident and denied all allegations that he staged the attack to draw attention to himself.

Investigations continued while Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx dropped the charges. Now he faces six misconduct cases when he wrongly reports a hate crime.

“The court ruled today that the city’s case should be decided based on the facts, not on the pleadings. As you know, discharge from the legal system is a very high priority, which is why the Court’s decision is not surprising. The briefs are just the side of the city. Now Mr. Smollett will present his side of the case. “Smollett’s lawyer, William J. Quinlan, said received in a statement from radar.

“Mr. Smollett has always kept his innocence and endeavors to disclose the full facts of the case. He looks forward to making statements and otherwise revealing many of the facts that have so far been overlooked in court by public opinion Mr. Smollett is confident that he will be confirmed as soon as the whole story is available, ”Quinlan continued.

Smollett’s TV character was written off after the scandal by Empire and the series creator Lee Daniels confirmed in June 2019 that the actor would not return in the sixth and final season.

Smollett will appear in court on February 24.