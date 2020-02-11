Jussie Smollett was indicted by a Cook County grand jury on six charges of disorderly conduct related to the January 2019 police report claiming to be the victim of a hate crime, reports NBC News. The indictment was announced today in a statement by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

In early 2019, Smollet, the actor who previously played Jamal Lyons on Empire, said he was attacked in Chicago. The incident was described and investigated as a hate crime. However, the case took an unexpected turn when Smollett was later charged with allegedly staging the attack. Smollett pleaded not guilty and the charges were finally dropped.

The Attorney General’s Office referred to “sufficient factual evidence to determine that it does not comply with the Cook County Prosecutor’s decision” to drop the charges if Smollett expires and does community service. The Special Prosecutor’s statement said: “The CCSAO decision-makers who oversaw the Smollett resolution have not identified any new evidence that they have learned between the time of the indictment and the dismissal of the indictment that changed their view that the evidence against Mr. Smollett was strong. “

The city of Chicago is currently suing Smollett for the cost of the police investigation.

Pitchfork contacted Jussie Smollett’s representatives.