Many people would think that a person who wants to rid his name of any wrongdoing would be more than willing to go to the end of the world to be sure that people know they are telling the truth. Jussie Smollett wouldn’t even hand his cell phone over to officials to check the information they needed to promote the case. Let’s be fair here and say that if Smollett had really been attacked, he probably wouldn’t have gotten off with a string around his neck, a few superficial bruises, and an “unknown chemical” thrown at him in some way his clothes would have been damaged, but did nothing else to him. When was the last time a real hate crime went down in this way? Many of those who think they can commit hate crimes may play a great game and do nothing, but those who are really motivated enough to attack someone won’t stop putting their boots on them until they don’t move. and Smollett was fine, according to video clips and statements, although somewhat shaken after the encounter. As Jeremy Dick of TVWeb said, the man is innocent until proven guilty, but at this point it is hard to believe that Smollett is really as innocent as he says he is. Similar to Colin Kaepernick at the NFL, he appears to be caught up in his own actions and words and must now play them out to see how far he can take this matter.

Smollett still has many supporters willing to listen to and believe him, but right here and now it is worth saying that even if he is declared innocent, which would be surprising at this point, it is not an excuse from many will give people. Why do you ask? This is really pretty easy because he felt the need to pull the matter out in a way that took far too many hours for the police to try to solve his case. He was less helpful during the investigation, no matter what someone says, and the press he received for it, good and bad, is enough to keep him on the news and keep his name on the lips of many people during the People try to figure out which side of the problem they want to be on. At this point, Smollett paints it as a glory dog ​​and many would get it right as he gets more press than he really deserves at this point. Anastasia Tsioulcas from NPR has her own opinion on the subject. It would be easier if his career were running at full blast before the incident, as it would match the Kaepernick model again, as the former quarterback saw his career go under and did something to get as much attention as possible to pull himself up, but Smollett reportedly did well before deciding to stage such an incident (overcome it, a real hate crime would take him to the hospital).

There are many reasons why people don’t believe Jussie Smollett and they tend to vary from one person to the next. The “outpouring” of emotions he gave during this ordeal is hard for many people to believe, and that’s because he is simply an actor. Like so many of his colleagues, he regularly plays in front of the camera and therefore it is very difficult for the average person to tell when an actor is sincere and when he is playing something to promote the likeable nature of the audience you are trying to convince. So it seems to be with Smollett, because in every interview he has given so far, it feels like an action, like a mask that is put on to convince the crowd and remind them that he is the victim is, even though he is actually the fraudster that tries to make her believe otherwise. The fact that the two Nigerian brothers he hired should have given him more than enough to nail him down for this tremendous waste of time, but so far the police have had to drop the case at some point and Smollett had to … wait for it … 16 HOURS community service. Many of us had probably done more than that during our senior year of high school for a senior project, depending on your school. Thinking that a person, an actor, can get away with something like this and not be punished like an average person is another reason why many people like to distrust and mock the drama community routinely, since in reality they could only be people, but they’re people who make a living doing it and playing, and some of them are pretty good at it. National Review’s Deroy Murdock has more to say about this. The unfortunate part is that there are times like this when this action is just too good and enough people are convinced that they are innocent of whatever they are accused of.