Jurassic World Stars Jake Johnson and Omar Sywho did not appear in Fallen Kingdom will be in the current title again Jurassic World 3Collider reports tonight.

Johnson is back as Lowery and Sy takes on the role of Barry.

Sam Neill. Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will repeat all of their Jurassic Park roles. Fallen Kingdom Stars Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda are on board to return.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are next to newcomers in JW 3 Mamoudou Athie (“Sorry for your loss”) and DeWanda Wise (“The twilight zone”).

Colin Trevorrow leads Jurassic World 3 and arrives on June 11, 2021,

Emily Carmichael wrote the screenplay with Trevorrow. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will produce with Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow as executive producers.