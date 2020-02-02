Advertisement

The chief responsibility of a CEO is to provide leadership and guidance to an organization to accomplish the corporate mission of increasing shareholder value. In today’s corporate climate, digital transformation must be on the agenda of all corporate boards and at the top of the strategic plans of CEOs, as it is an essential factor in promoting innovation and corporate success. Companies that are increasingly concerned with digital platforms improve their opportunities for customer loyalty, to improve teamwork and collaboration, to increase productivity, to improve processes and to develop insights from data. They improve their ability to connect with their customers and provide valuable solutions.

Technology is the new strategic frontier at which companies differentiate, and there is a real risk that CEOs who don’t include technology solutions in their business plans will take a back seat and be unable to effectively keep up with their more innovative and innovative minded people.

There are four main reasons why digital transformation is a CEO topic:

Advertisement

The first is that today’s business is increasingly done on digital platforms. The world is digital and it is the job of the CEO to ensure that the company is not only up to date and competitive, but also one step ahead of the competition.

Although companies have been using productivity-enhancing and cost-saving technology solutions such as email, cost systems, procurement solutions, and team collaboration platforms for some time, most of these technology solutions have focused on reducing costs and transitioning to lean and improved processes. The use of digital technologies in the current business context is increasingly about customer loyalty and increasing sales generation. The new digital solutions help companies find new and better ways to reach customers not only in the shopping phase, but also before and after the buying experience. The result is that affiliated companies gain deeper insight into customers that they incorporate into the entire customer experience process from product design to after-sales support.

The second reason why digital technology is the CEO’s responsibility is that identifying and implementing strategic business initiatives to increase shareholder value is an integral part of the CEO’s job. Companies are increasingly confronted with a changing competitive landscape in which the new market is digital. Take banking, for example, where transactions are increasingly being carried out not on banks, but on smartphone APPs and on the Internet, and the new competitors for banks are not just their colleagues, but also new fintech solutions that offer payment systems and loan options. In advertising, agencies find that digital platforms enable them to develop targeted campaigns that allow them to personalize content for individuals. This enables higher returns on marketing expenses than traditional media. In the past decade, digital advertising has grown from almost zero to around 30% of global marketing spend. Technology plays a huge role in retail, hospitality, entertainment, agriculture, healthcare, education and financial services, and the organizations that will thrive are those whose leadership recognizes the strategic need to ensure that their organizations are prepared and ready to get fully involved in the digital marketplaces that shape today’s business.

The third reason is implementation. Embedding technological processes in the corporate culture is not always easy. The transition to a more technology-oriented business usually involves teaching, learning and introducing new operational processes, as well as investing in new equipment. In most cases, it may be a complete paradigm shift from the company’s normal way of doing business. Changes of any kind can be challenging for organizations, and without the need for leadership changes, the necessary culture and process transformation might not happen. The CEO has to take responsibility for a technological future. While an IT department may not have access to other departments within the organization – both horizontal and vertical – the CEO can mobilize all the necessary resources within an organization and work out plans with department heads and board members to ensure quick and smooth processing ensure uniform dissemination of agreed technology practices. When changes start at the top, it is easier for companies to adopt and adapt them as needed.

After all, the pace of digital change is so fast and extensive that it can be a challenge for any company to keep up with new innovations while trying to operate in its core business. This requires working with technology companies that specialize in providing these solutions in a strategic partnership. For example, retail businesses generate huge amounts of data that are made up of customer purchasing and financial data. Such data must be securely stored and analyzed for insights that can lead to more sales. If such a retail company were to focus on its core business, it could choose to partner with a cloud solution provider to manage and keep their data safe. A partnership can then be partnered with a data analytics company to gain insight from the data that can affect customer engagement activities. The negotiations and agreements required to develop such strategic partnerships typically require the input and possibly even the leadership of the CEO.

As companies work to align their processes so that they can take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that digital technologies offer for business growth and success, CEOs need to recognize that technology is not just a set of tools to drive growth but that it’s their business. to ensure seamless integration into your organization.

Advertisement