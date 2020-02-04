Advertisement

Fashion fans with an eye for luxury handbags got an eye full at the colorful launch Julie Jules Handbag that took place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos last weekend. The colorful event was hosted by Dubai-based entrepreneur and creative director Julie Jules, who ensured that guests felt comfortable and satisfied with the luxury bag brand Julie Jules.

The Julie Jules brand is named after its visionary founder, who inspired the audience with the inspiring brand history behind the product. The product that launches a limited edition with 16 beautiful colors in two different sizes [medium and large].

According to Julie, the unique core attribute of the bag line is the wooden closure opening made from the finest beech wood that has been refined from 21 processes. It captures the subtleties of production: “The wood is beech wood, it is strong and it is malleable. It can withstand any weather and the leather is made of synthetic leather. It is soft when you touch it, it also comes in different colors “The wood goes through twenty-one steps before you actually decorate a bag. It can be colored in any color you want.”

She went on to say, “Julie Jules is handmade and organic. It just looks good. It is made with beech wood. I love wood and thought about putting it in bags. This bag is for every woman who likes good quality and who likes it want to feel good. Not every woman can spend $ 5,000 or $ 10,000 on a bag. We have seen designer bags that are ugly, while unbranded bags look so pretty and cute. Julies Jules is for every woman who cares about quality can afford, every woman out there wants to look really good ”.

The high society event was attended by a high-caliber audience, which includes celebrities and business executives such as actresses Cynthia ShalomAdvertising guru Lanre OyegbolaBusiness Exec Olu Adegokeserial entrepreneur Olumide MabawnkuMedia and communication expert Tunde praise and many more.

