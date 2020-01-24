Julianne Hough screams and bends during the energy treatment

advertisement

Julianne Hough, who dances regularly with the stars, has been on the news for various gossipy things lately, but the latest one is enough to get any fan to raise an eyebrow. The star was videotaped on Wednesday (January 22) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with an energy treatment that made her cringe and scream as if she had been freed from evil spirits.

As podcaster Jackie Schimmel (who commented ironically that she would tell her children that it was “The Exorcist”), Hough was John Amaral, an energetic bodywork specialist, only treats that Hough felt energy in her body.

“There is always a huge loss of energy and a feeling of relief, liberation and freedom,” he said. “Expression of emotions can occur when the system moves … this woman is like an incredible dancer, actress, just a human being, and she has practiced just letting things go.”

Although the commentators seemed alarmed (either seriously or with a hint of amusement), Hough didn’t look any worse by posting her own photo of herself in the same outfit she was wearing during the energy exercise – but looked relaxed.

Hough was on a personal trip to reveal her true self after she found out in an interview with Women’s Health six months ago that she was “not heterosexual”. The country singer, actress and professional dancer, married to professional ice hockey player Brooks Laich, says she has only recently been able to comment on her sexuality.

As for her husband, Laich currently claims that he is on a journey to explore his own feelings about sexuality, hoping to learn more about himself and his wife.

