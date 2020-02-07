Advertisement

Riawna Capri insists that “everything is fine” between Julianne Hough and Brooks spawn despite the couple’s recent marriage problems.

“You are good,” the 38-year-old Houghs hairdresser said on Thursday February 6 to Us Weekly and other reporters at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles. They love each other, you know, and that’s a good thing. “

Riawna Capri attends the Hollywood Beauty Awards at Tagylan in Hollywood on February 6, 2020. JENNIFER GRAYLOCK / INSTARimages.com

“It’s just …” she added and fell silent. “I can’t talk about that.”

31-year-old Hough and 36-year-old Laich sparked speculation about the separation in December after being discovered without their wedding ring and talking about a “new phase in life” on Instagram. In January, one source exclusively told us that the couple had “problems”, and another source added that they “went through a difficult period”.

“Everyone knows that something is going on,” said an insider near Laich at the time.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich attend the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles on August 14, 2019.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made a couple retreat a month before marriage problems

The hockey player, who previously vowed to learn more about his sexuality, rated his level of happiness in a January episode of “How Men Think”, his podcast, with 8.5 out of 10 points Gavin DeGraw, He also announced that he was not 100 percent expressed in his “true sexuality,” since July 2017 to his wife, the former American Got Talent judge.

“There are a lot of things in my life that I’m really working towards and things that I want to start a new phase of,” he said at the time. “There are things in my life that I really want to work on and improve on, but I love my life. There are good days and bad days, but I love my life. “

The former Los Angeles Kings player talked to a divorce lawyer Laura water in an episode that was released on Monday, February 3, Partner, ”he said in the podcast. “I think they lack a bit of courage to share these things that can really hold people together and make their marriage go up in flames.”

With reporting from Taylor Ferber

