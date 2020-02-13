Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the comedian, actress and producer best known for her now iconic role as Elaine Benes on Seinfeld, is revered by many as one of the greatest comedians of all time.

Louis-Dreyfus, celebrated as one of the most distinguished actresses in American television history, appeared in the early 1980s with her work on the television comedy series Saturday Night Live and did not look back.

A series of impressive appearances soon followed, and Louis-Dreyfus is at home with a record eleven Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, nine Screen Actors Guild Awards and a handful of American Comedy Awards. With a wealth of knowledge about cinema, she sat down with Rotten Tomatoes to discuss her favorite pictures of all time.

“I am an absolute lover of the Wizard of Oz,” said Louis-Dreyfus as he presented her list. “I love this film from start to finish. It never gets old. I think it has a nice, delicate tone of real drama and great comedy, and I adore it. I don’t remember the first time (I saw it). it’s part of my brain. ”

She added: “I still watch it every few years and I always enjoy it. I love Bert Lahr and his performance really takes me to where I live. “

(Photo credit: photo by Alan Light)

Elsewhere, Louis-Dreyfus has recorded Roberto Benigni’s Life Is Beautiful, Miloš Forman’s film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and more. See the full list below.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ 5 favorite films of all time

The Wizard of Oz – Victor Fleming, 1939

Life is beautiful – Roberto Benigni, 1998.

A room with a view – James Ivory, 1985.

Hoosiers – David Anspaugh, 1986.

One flew over the cuckoo’s nest – Miloš Forman, 1975.

When Louis-Dreyfus spoke about Miloš Forman’s legendary film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, he said: “Jack Nicholson is exceptional in it, but it’s an ensemble film in which everyone carries the story. And it is a film about social injustice and inequality and the disenfranchised and it will kill you.

“It will affect you with its sadness, but in a reasonable way, and in the end there’s a glimmer of hope, I would say.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WSyJgydTsA (/ embed)

(Via: Rotten Tomatoes)