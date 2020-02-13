If you followed Julia Louis-Dreyfus You know long enough that she is an incredible comedian, but she and her mother Judith have always laughed at it.

“I think it was the culture in my family that we always laughed in,” says 59-year-old Closer Weekly exclusively at the premiere of Downhill NYC on Wednesday, February 12th, was something very important, almost a value, should I say. And laughing is something I’ve always shared specifically with my mother, and it was very meaningful. “This is not the first time the Seinfeld alum has reported on her family – she once mentioned what it was like to grow up, especially how As a teenager she didn’t really feel pretty.

“I didn’t have a normal, pretty look,” the actress revealed during an interview with InStyle, adding that it felt like the family’s ugly duckling. “I’m a kind, you know – big nose, massive head.” Though things changed as Julia became more confident over the years.

“Frankly, I think it really changed in my 30s and 40s,” the star told the outlet. She also talked about what she usually wears these days. “I love fashion,” she joked, pointing to her very casual outfit. “Of course I also like to feel good. It’s nice to get dressed for the red carpet, but when you get home it’s also nice to take these clothes off and just wear them comfortably. “

The Emmy winner now has her own family. She shares two sons – Henry [27] and Charlie [22] – with her long-time husband Brad Hall. The couple signed a covenant in 1987. Her loved ones are extremely important to her as well, as she was in her corner while fighting breast cancer.

“My children were incredible. You really stopped me, ”said Julia Robin Roberts during an interview with Good Morning America. So amazing!

