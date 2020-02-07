Kelly Apter

The dear child author discusses the history of her clumsy dragon, while Freckle Productions introduces Zog for the stage

When you’ve written almost 200 books, get inspired where to find them. And in the case of Zog, Julia Donaldson’s story of an accident-prone kite at school, it came from several sources. “Pulling was pretty unusual because the original idea didn’t come from me,” Donaldson recalls. ‘My editor said, “It would be nice to have a story about a dragon,” so I started thinking, and the name Madame Dragon came to my mind. And then I thought, “What could Madame do, who could she be?” I had different ideas and a school teacher was one of them, so I took it from there. ‘

The resulting picture book, which is currently touring in the UK in a stage version of Freckle Productions, still had to be worked on a little bit on the Princess Pearl figure. For this, Donaldson turned to someone who was closer to home. “My husband Malcolm is a doctor and also contributed to it. I knew that Zog would continue to meet the princess, and originally I would let her sit together and toast marshmallows. But Malcolm said, “This is a bit silly, couldn’t it be something with a little more momentum?” So I came up with the doctorate angle. ‘

Zog, like Donaldson’s other books, has been a great success and she hopes that stage adjustments to her works will have a similar impact. “It’s the same thing that a book gives you: as you read or watch, you believe in another reality. And if it’s a good show, parents love to see that their children, even very young ones, can get through it. ‘

King’s Theater, Edinburgh, Wednesday 12th to Saturday 15th February and tours.