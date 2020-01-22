Juice Wrld's cause of death is revealed after rapper died at 21

advertisement

New details have emerged in the death of Juice Wrld.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Chicago, Lucid Dreams-born rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins died “from the effects of oxycodone and codeine toxicity”. His death was officially classified as an accident.

The rapper “Lucid Dreams”, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died on December 8th at Chicago Midway Airport after becoming ill. According to TMZ, Higgins had a seizure when he was walking through the airport on a flight from California that morning.

“The 21-year-old man had a medical emergency and was taken to the [Advocate Christ Medical Center], where he was pronounced dead,” a Chicago Police Department information officer said in a statement at the time. “Area Central Detectives are performing a death check.”

Videos posted on Twitter after Higgins’ death showed the rapper in high spirits in the private plane and on the takeoff in Midway.

Higgins turned 21 on December 2 and tweeted when he had “ONE OF THE BEST BDAYS”.

The Chicago-born rapper entered the rap scene with his SoundCloud uploads and released so-called “sharp, catchy songs” that combined “the melodic hip-hop instincts of” Lil Yachty. Post Malone and XXXTentacion with the heavy fear and nasal hooks of emo and pop punk bands like Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the disco. “At 19, he was signed to Interscope Records, his track“ Lucid Dreams ”landed at number 2 on the Billboard single charts in October 2018 and won the Billboard Music Award for the Top New Artist in May 2019.

After his death, celebrities mourned Higgins on social media. “RIP juice” Lil Nas X tweeted on December 8th. “So sad how often this has happened to young talented emerging artists lately.” Camila cabellohas meanwhile posted a broken heart emoji on Twitter with the hashtag “#juicewrld”.

Two security officers with Higgins at the time of his death were arrested, according to USA Today, for weapon accusations unrelated to the rapper’s death on December 9. Harry Dean and Christopher Long were charged with breaking arms after the police found three weapons, a high-performance magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

