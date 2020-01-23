advertisement

Judith Martin

Judith “Judy” Marilyn Martin, 80, from The Villages, FL, died peacefully on January 20, 2020 in Leesburg, Florida.

Judith Marilyn Hill was born on March 11, 1939, the son of Alta L. (Fleury) Hill and Walter J. “Buddy” Hill in Port Huron, MI. She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1956 and married Phillip “Phil” J. Martin, her high school sweetheart, in the fall of 1958. She and Phil had three children, Julie Lisbeth, Anne Margaret and Laura Elaine.

Judy and Phil spent the first years of their marriage in Ann Arbor, MI when Phil graduated in dentistry and then moved to Germany while serving in the US Army. When they returned from Europe, Phil set up a dental practice in Port Huron and began a busy life raising children. As the children grew, Judy pursued her love of cooking and education and earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. She combined her love of cooking with teaching and taught cooking classes at St. Clair County Community College (SC4). She later earned a master’s degree from Wayne State University and moved to the Faculty of History at SC4. Judy retired in 1999 and she and Phil moved to Southport, NC and then to The Villages, FL.

In her retirement years, she fell in love with genealogy and discovered the origins of the War of Independence. This resulted in their membership of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a full schedule for volunteers in the Puc Puggy Chapter in The Villages. She eventually served as her regent and enjoyed the work she did to support area veterans. As a DAR, she was involved in The Villages Veterans Memorial Park and was its secretary. As an active member of the Hope Lutheran Church, she served as a member of another guild. Judy and her beloved Golden Retriever, Finnegan, volunteered for the PAWS reading program, then trained as a therapy dog ​​and comforted the people in the hospice. As a force of nature, she led a very fulfilling and productive life and is very much missed by her family and friends.

Judy is survived by her husband Phil, daughters Julie Comer and husband Timothy (St. Clair, MI), Anne Pippen (Morrisville, NC) and Laura Martin-Fedich, and husband Glenn Fedich (The Villages, FL). Grandson Megan Comer Achatz and her husband Heath (Casco Township, MI), Joshua Comer and his wife Meagan (Dunnellon, FL), Justin Comer (St. Clair, MI), Ben Comer and his wife Morgan (St. Clair, MI) and Erica Pippen (Durham, NC). Her great-grandchildren Brianna Comer, Elijah Comer, Aubrey Comer, Gabriel Comer, the Achatzsee and Avery Achatz. Her sister Joan Andre and her husband Duane (The Villages, FL) and her brother Michael Hill (Claremont, FL). The siblings of her husband, Suzanne Hoffman and her husband Michael (Ocala, FL), David Martin and his wife Bonnie (Junction City, KY), Charles Martin and his wife Barbara (Ocala, FL) and sister-in-law Beverly Martin (Sahuarita, AZ) and many nephews and nieces. In front of Judy, her parents died, her parents-in-law Lyndon E. Martin and Willifred L. (Carveth) Martin, her brother-in-law Gerald Martin and their beloved dog Finnegan.

A memorial service will be held on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Freedom Point, 1550 El Camino Real, The Villages, FL. In honor of the family, the family has asked to make donations on behalf of Judy to The Villages, Inc.’s Veterans Memorial Park, PO Box 2255 Lady Lake, FL 32158.

