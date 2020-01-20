Judge blockades offer to stop the Supreme Court trial to stop a child's life support - doctors say the child is dead, but his parents insist that he is alive

advertisement

A judge denied an application to adjourn a lawsuit for continuing life support for a brain-damaged child.

Midrar Ali’s father Karwan (35) and mother Shokhan (28) want specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital in Manchester to ventilate their four-month-old son.

advertisement

They say it shows signs of life, grows and should be given more time.

But experts say Midrar is dead and has told a judge overseeing the case that it is not dignified to keep his body connected to a ventilator and that treatment should be withdrawn.

Complications during childbirth caused Midrar to lack oxygen and brain damage.

Prior to the process, which began on Monday, Alis lawyers argued that the adolescent’s heart is “still beating fast” and further medical evidence needs to be fully examined before the problem can be identified.

Bruno Quintavalle, who represented the Manchester family, told the Preston Family Court hearing that Midrar had been circumcised last week and “had responded the way parents had never seen it before”.

St. Mary’s Hospital in Manchester

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

He said, “The baby was sweating profusely … it was said to sweat a lot on the face, there was redness on the lower face and neck, and more importantly, he opened his eyes. The first time Mr. Ali had seen that and he kept it open all day. “

Mr. Quintavalle said the question was whether this was the beginning of an “emerging consciousness”.

He said there was no hurry to judge since Midrar was in no pain while on the ventilator.

Neil Davy of the University of Manchester’s NHS Foundation Trust said that the doctors present suspected a degree of sweating and redness during the circumcision, but that it was a “compassionate reaction”.

He explained: “This is a reaction of the nerves in this area to the action, which is not triggered by something in the brain. It is crucial that no signal flows through the brain stem.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Mr. Davy added that it was argued that opening the eyes could also be due to a nervous reaction.

The lawyer argued that there should be no further delay in the process as Midrar’s organs, especially his brain, began to deteriorate and there were signs of necrosis.

There could be a time when “much more aggressive intervention” could be required, which would be “deeply troubling”, he added.

Ms. Justice Lieven rejected the adjournment and said that she did not accept the matter and was not urgent.

She said, “I don’t think if you have a tiny baby in this situation it can be right that it isn’t urgent.

“The sad truth is that parents want ventilation to continue at all costs. This attitude is perfectly understandable.”

The court has started hearing medical evidence that continues on Tuesday.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

advertisement