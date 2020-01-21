Jude Law Talks will be Dumbledore with the help of Harry Potter Creator J.K. Rowling

advertisement

In a long and respected career, Jude Law has played a variety of characters, from an alien super villain to Sherlock Holmes’ reliable buddy. But most younger viewers know him best when it comes to playing the younger version of Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. In a recent interview, Law recalled the excitement of striving for the legendary role:

“I read my kids Harry Potter, took them to see the movies, and I loved Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. I don’t remember where, but suddenly someone said, ‘Oh you know that they want to be a Dumbledore. ‘

advertisement

I went through an audition and it was a process I hadn’t done in a while and it was fun because you also felt like you wanted to make sure you were married to this part. You didn’t want to get it and buckle it up because playing Albus Dumbledore is a big responsibility. “

It’s always exciting to find that actors who join such long-standing franchises are actually fans of the world who bring them to life instead of just looking at them as another job. Like a real fan boy, one of the best moments to play the role for Jude Law came before he ever stepped onto the set of his film Fantastic Beasts when he was the architect of the universe of Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling yourself.

RELATED: J.K. Rowling tells the truth behind Dumbledore & Grindelwald’s intense relationship “I think one of the great moments in preparation was working with JK Rowling. I spent an afternoon telling the whole story of this great character. I remember her went in and she was drinking tea. She had those incredible heels on. She said, “OK, if you don’t mind, I get up.” And she got up for almost three hours and just walked up and down, talked, talked – and it just came out, it only lives in it.

And I sit there and write notes and get all these incredible insights into this character that I was able to use a little in this current [Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald]. Next year I’ll go ahead and we’ll do it another chapter [in Fantastic Beasts 3]. With that comes even more. “

Imagine yourself a fan and learn from Rowling some of the deeper secrets behind one of the most fascinating characters in the franchise. Law seems excited to share the behind-the-scenes facts about Dumbledore that the author shared with him in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie. Law also emphasized how much he enjoyed the role of Hogwart’s most popular headmaster.

“It is something wonderful to embody someone with magical power. I try to understand how it could be. But it is also something painful about Albus, something sad. [He is] just a beautiful literary figure that it was a privilege to bring to life. “

With such a love for the world that J.K. Let’s hope that Harry Potter fans welcome the Fantastic Beasts series and are less concerned with the way the new films contradict or disagree with the original Harry Potter novels. That comes from Vanity Fair.

Topics: Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter

Neeraj Chand

Writer with great interest in technology and pop culture.

advertisement