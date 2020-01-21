Jrue Holiday scores with 36, pelicans crack the winning streak from Grizzlies | National sport

advertisement

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) – Jrue Holiday hit the season high with 36 points after seven games on his return. The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers and defeated Memphis on Monday with the Grizzlies between 126 and 116 points Annual Martin Luther King Jr.Day Celebration Game.

New Orleans ended the Memphis seven-game series.

advertisement

Holiday, who had not played since January 4 due to a strain on the left elbow, turned 12 out of 18 out of the field, 7 out of 10 from the 3-point range. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15, including a trio of three.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis and hit his season high of 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.

While Memphis was 25 points behind in the second half, a late rally brought the Grizzlies within 1:11 to 1:28 points. But Ingram scored on a ride and JJ Reddick (10 points) converted a 3-pointer for the final margin.

The pelicans used their 3-point shooting and already exceeded their average of 14 games at half-time. They were 69: 50 in the break.

In his previous game, New Orleans scored 80 points in the first half, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers after his attack stalled in the second half. That didn’t happen on Monday. Instead, the pelicans extended the lead to 21 in the first minutes of the third quarter.

Pelicans: Cs Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor (both with back pain) sat out. With this, Favor’s series of 19 direct field goals remained intact in the last two games. The string is the longest in the NBA this season. … The seven 3-points from Holiday were a career high. He had made six threes twice before.

Grizzlies: The franchise recognized former athletes Doug Williams, Robert Parish, Sheryl Swoope and Caron Butler at the National Civil Rights Museum’s 15th Annual Sports Legacy Awards. … The grizzlies missed the franchise record of eight wins in a row, which was achieved four times before. … It was the first time Memphis lost that season when Brooks scored 20 points. Memphis was 13-0 in these games. … Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his 21st double double of the season.

Pelicans: hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday

Grizzlies: Travel to Boston on Wednesday to play Celtics.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement