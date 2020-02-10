JP Saxe just released his debut EP “Hold it together” on February 7th and the reviews were already very positive for him. His release of six songs has caught the attention of many people as Canadian singer Julia Michaels wrote a viral song with songwriter “If the World Was Ending”. And since its release last October, the title has been streamed over 200 million times. It has also been touted by Shawn Mendez, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith and others. The feat is something that Saxe still wraps his head around.

The 26-year-old tells the American songwriter that the EP “is about two years of songwriting, put together in the way I envisioned my first work.” His typical writing process that he followed for this project involves recording his thoughts as they arise. “Then I go back to these magazines and look for lines that feel like they could start a song or that they seem important. And so each of those songs started,” he says, noting that this activity has enabled him maintaining the consistency from song to song, “I’m not trying to do a great artistic thing,” he explains, “my subject doesn’t change because it’s just my life, so they all seem to belong together.”

The theme behind his EP by Saxe is navigating through the ups and downs of his life. “It’s me who finds me in and out of love. And what it means to be myself, what it means to be myself for someone and how that changes,” he explains. For example, he has a track with him “Sad Corny Fuck,” which takes him back in time with an ex-lover. “I was driving in Los Angeles and was thinking about moments from a previous relationship when I thought it was the best feelings in the world and I really believe in these memories and that I was in the best version of the love that could possibly exist, and to realize that the same memories that were the best in the relationship were the most terrible afterwards, because what if I would be right? What if that was the best love for me? “, he says. So Saxe was looking for a song that would summarize this feeling and so the melody was born.” It is the fastest song I have ever wrote, “adds he adds and notes that, unlike most of his tracks on the EP, this song came together in just over an hour.

And then there’s the Michaels collaboration that Saxe brought together in an unconventional way. “She posted a song by me called” 25 in Barcelona “, the first song on the EP on Instagram. I answered her and told her I thought she was great, and she suggested we write what I was obviously very happy about, ”he says. The duo wrote on the same day they met “When the World Were Down”. He calls the experience “magical”. “Working with everyone in this league is inspiring,” explains Saxe. “We sat down at the piano. It was a few weeks after the Los Angeles earthquake and I got the message, “If the world would go down, you would come across, right?” She liked this message and we talked about where I was, where she was during the earthquake during the earthquake, what we thought of along the way And then verse one became my story and verse two hers, ”he says of the back story.

Per Saxe, it’s about imagining a version of reality where all your good reasons for not talking to the people you don’t talk about are meaningless because you won’t wake up in the morning. “I would like to see how this song inspires to love other little things that keep us from loving it. For example, I’ve received a lot of messages from people about this song so they want to reconnect with a family member they may not have spoken to in a few years. The song makes her think of her and that’s so damn cool for me, ”he proclaimed.

The process of songwriting with others is nothing new to Saxe, who used to work as a songwriter for other artists before starting his solo career. But the dynamic of getting a songwriter to work on his own material is definitely new. “Although the session with Julia was unique in every way, since we wrote something together for myself that I had probably never done before,” he says, noting that after the success of this co-writing, he is definitely inclined to to do it again.

Saxe is thrilled that the melody was so much fun, but says that his early success hasn’t quite come up with something I can record, I know how to feel it, ”he says.

He is currently preparing for a number of tour dates, including a headlining show in Los Angeles at The Echo, followed by a European stint that supports Lennon Stella. Saxe jokes that his shows give his audience the opportunity to deal with him very closely and personally. “It is far too much to share, and I will guide you through these songs with some alternating comments on how they go about in my life and occasionally playing the piano as necessary,” he proclaimed. And don’t expect the same experience twice. “Every show is different because only I jump up and down between piano and guitar up there,” he adds.

While fans are discovering the EP, Saxe has hope in mind. “I am happy that people find something of their own experience in it,” he says, noting that the following is his idea scenario for leaning back and experiencing hold it together: “I imagine I’m sitting after the Dinner at home with a friend meaningful conversation. You talk to a friend about a relationship and then you say, “Wait a minute, that reminds me of this song.” You should hear that. “Then interrupt your conversation, play the thoughts and turn around back to your conversation. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY1Sqgq5_Z4 (/ embed)

Keep it together tracklist:

25 In Barcelona If the world would go under (ft. Julia Michaels) Sad stupid fuck 3 minutes Explain yourself Hold it together

tour dates

February 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

February 19 – Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

February 20 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

February 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

February 24 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3

February 25 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

February 26 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theater

February 28 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham

February 29 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Anson Rooms, Bristol SU

March 2 – London, Great Britain – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

March 3 – London, Britain – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire