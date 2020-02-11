Snoop Dogg probably wouldn’t have thought he would have a former US National Security Advisor, Hollywood actor and journalist on his arm when he came for Gayle King, but we’re here now.

Gayle King was attacked by Snoop, 50 cents, and Ari Lennox, who paused on social media, after a clip from Gayle’s CBS This Morning interview with WNBA legend and champion Lisa Leslie. At the viral moment, King Leslie, who was a good friend of Bryant, asked about his rape case lost in 2003 (which he had solved) that fans had jumped on Gayle.

In particular, Snoop’s defense of Bryant attracted the most attention because it was believed to be threats and insults from the excellent journalist. He would “clarify” later in another video that he hadn’t threatened King at all, but Snoop doubled the fact that he thought she was disrespectful by asking Leslie about Kobe’s rape case. He even decided to use a “free Bill Cosby” that sparked social media reactions from the disgraced actor.

You are definitely doing something wrong with a convicted rapist on your side.

Oprah headed the lawsuit to defend her best friend and revealed that King is safe to walk around because of the death threats she received. Now Hollywood actors and journalists are defending King, who they think is wrongly criticized on social media, and countering hatred with the hashtag #IStandWithGayle.

Names such as Erika Alexander (actress), Karine Jean-Pierre (MSNBC / NBC Political Analyst), Kathy Griffin (comedian / actress), Lisa Armstrong, Tiffany Cross, Cory Booker and others have defended King.

It is NOT # Kobe’s legacy to abuse and degrade black women. It’s so hurtful to drive so hard for black men and see how many of them “liked” and / or played back @ snoopdogg’s words calling and threatening #GayleKing expletives. The echoes of some of my sisters were equally disturbing. “Pic.twitter.com/ukUcLWXBby

– Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross), February 10, 2020

Recalling this quote from Malcolm X: “The most disregarded person in America is the black woman. The most vulnerable person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman. “#IStandWithGayle https://t.co/xThkhAaw49

– Lisa Armstrong (@LisaArmstrong) February 10, 2020

We see no problem with being upset about the questions Gayle has asked about the rape case, but we are definitely not here for misogynistic attacks on her. They can be critical without being offensive and not defending rapists. That’s not hard.

–

Photo: John Lamparski / Getty