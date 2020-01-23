advertisement

Aligarh Police has detained a young video journalist who on Thursday covered the protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Act in the Shahjamal area of ​​the city.

Shaheen Abdullah is a student of mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia and works with Maktoob Media. He was released after about four hours. “When I covered the protest, some police officers asked me to come to the police station. I showed them my press card, but they did not recognize it and repeatedly called me an antankavadi (terrorist). ”

At the police station Mr. Abdullah told the Hindu, they took his diary, laptop and telephone away. “When I told them I was from Jamia, they described it as atankavadiyon ki university and asked me why I humiliated the police through my work.”

Later, he said, some senior officers came and tried to play the “good agent.” “They said they only verified my references. When I said it could have happened on the protest site, they strayed and continued to postpone my release. “He said his SD card, which has a crucial recording, was still with the police. “They promised to return it later in the evening.”

Abdullah is the same journalist who was beaten by the Delhi police near Jamia Milia Islamia and was rescued by some girls. “Now I have experienced both the Delhi police and the Uttar Pradesh police. There is not much difference. “

Abhishek, Chief Inspector of Police, Aligarh said that Mr. Abdullha was taken into preventive detention for suspicious activity. “He was present at the protest site with a few outsiders. Because there were chances at the time that the protest would become violent, he and three other people were taken into preventive detention. ”

Abhishek said the permission for the protest was only for Tuesday and Wednesday. “But when the women also showed up with some men on Thursday, the police tried to stop them. They wanted to make a march in the city. During this process, the presence of outsiders, including one from Kerala, was considered suspicious. We wanted to ask him in advance how he got the information from a random protest. ”

Abdullah is Malay and is not familiar with Hindi.

The locals claimed that the police tried to use his detention as a tactic to end the protest. Maryam Akeel, a young girl who went to Delhi Gate police station to see Mr. Abdullah, said that she and her friends were told to give up their protest if they wanted him to be released. “We were asked to provide our address and telephone number. We are scared. Can we not protest peacefully in this country? “She asked. “We are here to save the constitution.”

