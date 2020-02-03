Advertisement

I have attended many events to motivate people. I have read many books that have been written to inspire people to strive. I realize that this mental inflation is overrated. That’s because I’ve seen a lot of people like me who have consumed so much motivational content, but it seems like they’re still struggling to make their dreams come true.

Motivating books / speeches like opium have a spontaneous effect – they intoxicate your mind for a while and then leave you hopeless. Motivating content makes you high on psyche steroids, just so that the reality of life paralyzes you and frustrates you.

I am sure that every motivational speaker / author would like to contradict my argument. Dele Carnegie, a respected motivational speaker and author, once said: “People often say that motivation is not permanent, and bathing is not.” That is why we recommend it every day. “However, the reality is that motivation builds a mind that most people can’t stand.

Advertisement

Motivators would tell a man to run, but he doesn’t care if he has one leg to walk, and they won’t teach him to walk. All they would do is relate to people who have run in the past. This doesn’t work for most people. You cannot tell a person who does not have the ability to build a car that they can build a car. Don’t tell me I can be Bill Gates if I can’t write a single line of code. How can this happen?

Most minds are only impressed by the opportunities that other people create, but are not forced enough to act. You can not. They are asked to believe in themselves, even if they hardly know themselves or know what they want.

This is not intended to undermine the importance of motivational content. I know that they can be very helpful (for very few people). Content like this could be very helpful to bring our dreams into the right perspective. They could help you understand opportunities but not pursue opportunities. You have to realize that motivation cannot help people without a convincing dream or purpose, but only inspires them for a day or two. I believe that people need more than just psyche padding. You need a thorough call to action.

Dale Carnegie That was correct when he assumed that motivation should be consumed on a daily basis. But does that mean you have to read motivational books every day or attend events? I don’t think that’s tenable. The best way to stay motivated is to learn how to motivate yourself. You know each other better than any other author or speaker. You can motivate yourself better every day. When you look in this mirror, you motivate yourself. When you are on this toilet seat, speak to yourself. So you stay mentally strengthened every day. The fact remains that most tall men today don’t have the luxury of motivation. You had to motivate yourself.

Nothing motivates you more than the dreams you have. I realized that it is a man’s dream that compels him to do the impossible. If you have a big dream, move to act and make things happen. Dreams are like a debt that you have to pay yourself. Most of today’s young people seemed to be looking for motivation outside of themselves if their dreams were to be the biggest motivator.

While experience is the best teacher. Your experience can motivate you to do great things. Of course, when you look at your current situation or past difficulties, you are motivated to make a change. For example, if you were born poor, the desire to change your LHTP motivates you to ensure that your children do not live in such a terrible life to make the impossible possible.

Some people believe in us – in our dreams and the possibilities in our life. When we look back at the victims and the love that they have invested in us and our dreams, we are naturally motivated to fulfill our dreams. These people should be our motivators.

The essence of this piece is that instead of investing in motivation, we should pay more attention to mentoring. If we want to help people achieve their purpose, we have to look after them directly or indirectly. We have to be part of their journey and not just tell them stories of opportunities. Realities of life can dust off the appeal of motivation in an hour, but mentoring helps to build people’s trust. People will believe in the possibility if they can interact with it from a distance.

We shouldn’t be consuming motivational content just to be fueled, but to learn from the story of great men. Their stories cannot force us to make things happen in your life, but they can help us understand who we are and what we want. Because their success stories differ from yours, your own story should motivate you.

Advertisement