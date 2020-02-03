Advertisement

I have attended many events that have been organized to motivate people and I have also read many books that have been written to inspire people to strive. However, I have found that this mental “boost” is overrated. That’s because I’ve seen a lot of people like me who have consumed so much motivational content, but it seems like they’re still struggling to make their dreams come true.

Motivating books / speeches like opium have a spontaneous effect – they intoxicate your mind for a while and then leave you hopeless. Motivating content makes you high on psyche steroids just so that the reality of life paralyzes you and frustrates you.

I am sure that every motivational speaker / author would like to contradict my argument. Dele Carnegie, a respected motivational speaker and author, once said: “People often say that motivation is not permanent, and bathing is not.” That is why we recommend it every day. “However, the reality is that motivation builds a mind that most people can’t stand.

Motivators would tell a man to walk, but he didn’t care if he had a leg to walk, and they wouldn’t teach him to walk. All they would do is relate to people who have run in the past. This doesn’t work for most people. You cannot tell a person who does not have the ability to build a car that they can build a car. Don’t tell me I can be a … Bill Gates if I can’t write a single line of code. How can this happen?

Most minds are only impressed by the opportunities that other people open, but are not forced enough to act. You can not. They are asked to believe in themselves, even if they hardly know themselves or know what they want.

This is not intended to undermine the importance of motivational content. Motivating content could be very helpful to bring our dreams into the right perspective. They could help you understand opportunities but not pursue opportunities. You have to realize that motivation cannot help people who have no convincing dream or purpose, but only inspires them for a day or two. People need more than just psyche padding, they need a thorough call to action.

Dale Carnegie That was correct when he assumed that motivation should be consumed on a daily basis. But does that mean you have to read motivational books every day or attend events? I don’t think that’s tenable. The best way to stay motivated is to learn how to motivate yourself. You know each other better than any other author or speaker. You can motivate yourself better every day. When you look in this mirror, you motivate yourself. When you are on this toilet seat, speak to yourself. So you stay mentally strengthened every day. The fact remains that most tall men today did not have the luxury of motivation. You had to motivate yourself.

Nothing motivates you more than the dreams you have. It is a man’s dream that forces him to do the impossible. If you have a big dream, you will be moved to act and make things happen. Dreams are like a debt that you have to pay yourself. Most young people today seem to be looking for motivation outside of themselves if their dreams are their greatest motivator.

Your experience can motivate you to do great things. Of course, when you look at your current situation or past difficulties, you are motivated to make a change. For example, if you were born poor, the desire to change your lot and ensure that your children do not live in such a terrible life naturally motivates you to make the impossible possible.

Some people believe in us, in our dreams and in the possibilities in our life. When we look back at the victims and the love that they have invested in us and our dreams, we are naturally motivated to fulfill our dreams. These people should be our motivators.

Instead of investing in motivation, we should pay more attention to mentoring. If we want to help people achieve their purpose, we have to look after them directly or indirectly. We have to be part of their journey and not just tell them stories of opportunities. In contrast to mentoring, which strengthens people’s trust, realities of life can dust off the attraction of motivation in a person’s mind within a few hours. People will believe in “opportunities” if they can interact with them from a distance.

We shouldn’t be consuming motivational content just to get everyone going – we have to learn from them. Learn from the stories of great men. Their stories cannot force us to make things happen in our lives, but they can help us understand who we are and what we want.

Because their success stories differ from yours, your own story should motivate you.

